LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 63°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 90°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Showers and storms will begin to wrap up across the region this evening before sunset. Some areas could still see some hail up to quarter sized (1.00″ in diameter), and wind gusts around 60 MPH. We will have a clearing sky across the region overnight, with sustained winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Friday!

We will be shutting off the rain tomorrow as drier air moves into the upper atmosphere. Lots of sunshine is expected with just a few thin clouds here and there. Winds will be a gentle breeze out of the south at 12 to 18 mph, and temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s, with 90 degrees expected for the Lubbock metro.

The coming week will feature many dry, calm days as upper level high pressure builds in from the east and locks us in with abundant sunshine every day and temperatures hovering near and above average. A storm system is expected to come onshore on the west coast over the weekend, but this low will have a tough time eroding the high over our area, and it is not expected to cause any major changes to the weather we feel day to day.

At least you can expect to see good weather for the week ahead, as highs hover in the low 90s and upper 80s, with sunny skies expected. Enjoy this streak of late summer weather, everyone!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 15th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 15th:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:54 PM CDT

Average High: 85°

Record High: 99° (1956 & 1965)

Average Low: 60°

Record Low: 42° (1993)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

