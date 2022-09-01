LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers fade. Low of 66°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Shower or two. Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Other than a few stray showers, the first day of September has been relatively dry! We even managed to see some sunshine across the region. Tonight, we’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the South Plains with mostly dry conditions remaining across the region. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Friday.

Warmer temperatures will result in muggier conditions across eastern New Mexico and western Texas on Friday. Highs are forecast to peak in the mid 80s to low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. We’re going to feel a little more like the southeastern United States instead of just a desert 😉 Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH throughout the day. An isolated shower or storms will remain possible over southern and southeastern areas. High School football shouldn’t have any issues when it comes to the weather other than it being a little muggy. If anything, some areas may see a lightning delay. Kickoff temps will be in the mid 80s. By the end of the 4th quarter, temps will be in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will remain calm overnight as a partly cloudy sky hangs on. By Saturday morning, lows will bottom out in the low 60s to low 70s once again.

A weak cold front is expected to pass through the South Plains on Saturday, keeping highs in the 80s across the area. This cold front could bring a few showers and storms to the region, especially after 4 PM. This could rain on the Texas Tech vs. Murray State game. Might want to pack a poncho just in case. Thankfully, no severe storms are expected. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast behind the front, with gusts upwards of 20 MPH possible. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be calm and cool, with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Below average temperatures remain across the region for Sunday! Highs will vary from the mid 70s to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible across the KLBK viewing area. A washout isn’t likely! Sunday night into the morning of our Labor Day will be muggy and cool, as low temperatures settle in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Next week’s forecast looks to be both challenging and interesting. All eyes are focused on the eastern Pacific ocean. A potential tropical cyclone is expected to develop over the next few days, making landfall in western Mexico sometime by mid-week next week. Forecast models suggest that the remaining moisture will move into western Texas as soon as Wednesday. If this moisture moves into the South Plains, we will be looking at several more inches of rainfall. As for now, southern regions have the highest likelihood of seeing heavy rainfall. Models have been consistently showing this possibility. However, timing and exact placement seem to be a struggle. We will monitor this situation closely over the weekend. Be sure to stay up to date with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 1st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 1st:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:13 PM CDT

Average High: 89°

Record High: 104° (2014)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 43° (1915)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

