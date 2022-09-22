LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 59°. Winds SSE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 90°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

A few clouds remain across the South Plains this evening. These will linger through the overnight hours, resulting in a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Winds will shift back to the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH. Low temperatures are forecast to settle into the mid 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will be yet another warm and mostly sunny day across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to mid 90s during the late afternoon hours. Winds throughout the day will be out of the south-southwest, sustained around 12-18 MPH. High school football games across the region will be good to go, as long as you don’t mind the warmer temperatures. With kickoff temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s expected, it will not hurt to make sure you’re drinking plenty of liquids. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain mild, with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Saturday is a big day in Lubbock as Texas Tech takes on the University of Texas at The Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 PM CDT. Temperatures will be in the 90s throughout the game, so be sure you’re staying cool and hydrated. Daytime highs will peak in the upper 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Don’t forget to appropriately apply sunscreen! Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night will feature a change in wind direction as our next cold front begins to enter the region. Lows will range from the mid 50s to upper 60s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will remain above average behind our cold front on Sunday, with highs peaking in the 80s to low 90s. Our average high temperature this time of year is in the low 80s, so most of the area will likely warm to 5-10 degrees above average. Winds will shift to the northeast throughout the day, bringing in some refreshing air. Gusts as high as 25-30 MPH are expected. Sunday night into Monday morning will be cooler across the region, as lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Our cold front will have more of an effect on our high temperatures for Monday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to upper 80s across the region. Most areas will remain above average for the day, despite the cold front. We will remain on the mild side for the rest of next week. Highs remain in the 80s to low 90s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the south-southeast around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 22nd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:35 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:44 PM CDT

Average High: 83°

Record High: 98° (1977)

Average Low: 58°

Record Low: 40° (1995)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

