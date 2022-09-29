LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloud or two. Low of 55°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

A calm night is in store for the South Plains. Clouds are expected to return after midnight. Winds will be out of the southwest, before taking a slightly northern component around sunrise. This will result in morning lows bottoming out in the low 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will continue to gradually decrease Friday through Sunday across the South Plains. Highs will remain anywhere from the low 80s to low 90s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the southwest on Friday, to the southeast for Saturday and Sunday. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH are expected. We will remain dry across the region. Be sure to head out to the South Plains fair before it ends on Saturday! Morning lows will remain in the upper 40s to low 60s.

Extended Forecast:

High temperatures will begin to level off from Monday through Thursday of next week! Forecast models are coming into a little bit better of an agreement on a cold front passing through the region on Tuesday-Wednesday of next week. Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s across the region, with a partly cloudy sky expected Monday through Thursday. We might even see a few showers or storms from Tuesday through Thursday! No severe weather is expected at this time. Morning lows will remain in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 29th:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:34 PM CDT

Average High: 81°

Record High: 97° (1977 & 2011)

Average Low: 55°

Record Low: 33° (1916)

