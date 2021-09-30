KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 30th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Heavy rain. Low of 57°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Heavy rain. High of 71°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight, showers and storms will increase in coverage across the South Plains. Showers and storms will spread from west to east. Some locally heavy rainfall totals are expected, with a few areas seeing more than 1 inch of additional rainfall! Lows will range through the 50s, with winds out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH.

Friday will consist of below average temperatures and scattered to widespread showers and storms! Heavy rainfall is expected once again, with some areas seeing an additional 1-2 inches of rain. Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east around 10-15 MPH. Showers and storms will continue during the evening and overnight hours, possibly canceling or delaying high school football games across the region. Showers will begin to exit the region by early Saturday morning, with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday will start off with a few showers across the region. By lunch time on Saturday, our sky will begin to clear as rain comes to an end. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to upper 70s, with winds out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Sunday will be another pleasant day across the South Plains! Highs will range through the 70s to low 80s, with just a few clouds around the region. Winds will be out of the north-northeast around 8-12 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain on the chilly side, with lows ranging from the upper 40s through the 50s.

Extended Forecast:

A drier forecast will stick around the region next week. Highs will vary from the mid 70s to mid 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain relatively calm. Morning lows will stay close to average, ranging from the upper 40s to mid and upper 50s. By the end of next week, a ridge of high pressure will begin to make its way back into the South Plains. This will bring a return of above average temperatures back to the South Plains from Friday through Sunday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 30th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 30th:

Sunrise: 7:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:33 PM CDT

Normal High: 81°

Record High: 99° (1977)

Normal Low: 55°

Record Low: 35° (1985)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

