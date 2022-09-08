LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 64°. Winds S 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 92°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

High clouds will continue to increase across the region this evening through the overnight hours. We’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around most of the region. Winds will be out of the south around 8-12 MPH. By sunrise on our Friday, lows will settle in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

A warm day is in store for the South Plains on Friday, as high temperatures warm into the upper 80s to mid 90s. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with high clouds dominating. These overcast conditions will not keep our UV rays at bay, so be sure to wear sun protection if you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. As high school football kicks off week 3 around the region Friday evening, temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to low 90s. No showers or storms are expected across the region. Friday night into Saturday morning will be mild, as lows settle in the 60s to low 70s.

Winds pick up just a tad on Saturday as our next cold front approaches from the north. Gusts around 20-30 MPH will be possible, with wind direction shifting from southeast to northeast during the evening as our cold front moves into the region. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s to mid 90s under a mostly cloudy sky. Storm chances really ramp up after 5 PM. Tailgating for the Texas Tech vs. University of Houston game should remain rain free, but we cannot completely rule out the chance of a shower or storm by the end of the game. Some storms could produce strong winds. Showers and storms will remain possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as lows bottom out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

High temperatures fall below average on Sunday, with temperatures only making it into the 70s to low 80s. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with just a few showers remaining. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. We will begin to dry up Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows settle in the low 50s to low 60s. This will likely be the coolest night we’ve seen since early June!

Extended Forecast:

As we head into next week, temperatures will begin to warm. Highs return to the mid 80s and mid 90s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. We will technically be slightly above average for this time of year, although these type of temperatures are not out of the ordinary for the middle of September. Morning lows will also remain slightly elevated, only cooling into the low 60s to low 70s. We will remain dry across the region, other than a stray shower or storm in eastern New Mexico. Winds are expected to return to the south, with sustained speeds between 10-20 MPH.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 8th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 8th:

Sunrise: 7:26 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:03 PM CDT

Average High: 87°

Record High: 97° (1915, 1922, 1985)

Average Low: 62°

Record Low: 45° (2020)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx