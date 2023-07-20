LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Thursday morning weather update for July 20th, 2023.

Today: High temperatures will stay warm with places off of the Caprock getting into the triple digits again. Lubbock will see a high of 99 degrees with cloudier conditions and calm winds.

Tonight: We will begin to cool off tonight with a low of 73 degrees. Skies will be cloudy with winds picking up out of the south southwest at speeds around 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Friday will give us cooler conditions with our high being 94 degrees. We will have winds at a variation of directions at 10-15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy with evening showers into Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Friday night will have a 20% chance of precipitation with temperatures dropping to 68 degrees.

Saturday will reach 91 degrees with afternoon and evening thunderstorms and winds from the east at 8-12 mph. Another 20% chance of afternoon precipitation and thunderstorms is likely.

Saturday night will see another low of 68 degrees with Sunday reaching 97. We will have the chance for some morning showers and thunderstorms. Skies will once again be sunny with conditions warming up in time for the work week.

Sunday night will drop to 71 degrees and Monday will warm up to another triple digit day reaching 101 degrees. Skies will be sunny with more winds from the south at 10-15 mph.

Monday night will drop to 74 and Tuesday will warm to 102 with some possible heat advisories. Tuesday night will be another warm one with a low of 74 degrees. Wednesday will continue the trend with another high of 102 degrees.

Stay safe in this intense heat!