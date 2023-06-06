LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Tuesday morning weather update for June 6th, 2023.

Hello and happy Tuesday!

Today: A pleasant day is in store for Lubbock. We will have a high of 80 degrees with minimal winds out of the northeast moving from the southeast at 5-10 mph. There is a 20% chance of precipitation this afternoon.

Tonight: Thunderstorms are likely after 1:00 A.M. We will have partly cloudy skies and east southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Our low will be 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will continue to warm up, giving us a high of 80 degrees for Lubbock. Storms are likely throughout the day. Winds will be shifting directions throughout the day with speeds at 5-10 mph. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday night showers could continue and some thunderstorm development. Thursday morning will have some showers but the heat and sun is back for the afternoon. Thursday’s high is 87 degrees with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. It will be warm and muggy throughout the day with some cloud coverage.

Thursday night will have a low of 61 degrees, remaining warm for the later hours. Friday will reach 89 degrees! Skies will have part cloud coverage with winds out of the southwest switching southeast around 8-12 mph.

Friday night will stay warm at 60 degrees. This coming up weekend is going to be a hot one with minimal breeze; 91 degrees for Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the southwest switching southeast at 10-15 mph again.

Saturday night is another warm one at a low of 61 degrees. Sunday will remain warm with temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s across the South Plains. Skies are mostly clear for Sunday with winds coming from a variation of directions at speeds of 10-15 mph.

Sunday night will cool off to 61 degrees and reach a high of 89 for Monday. It will be yet another warm day with southeast winds at 8-12 mph. Skies will be clear.

Enjoy the weather this week! Rain to start, sunshine to end!

-Kathryn