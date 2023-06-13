Good morning! We started off this Tuesday with some morning fog and drizzle. Hot and dry conditions are in store for this week after our cloud coverage this morning.

Today: It will be mostly cloudy through the mid morning and then gradually clearing after lunchtime. Our high will be 89 degrees here in Lubbock with winds out of the south at 8-12 mph.

Tonight: 64 degrees will be our low and we will have some increasing cloud coverage through the late hours.

Tomorrow: Wednesday will warm up to 91 degrees with some morning cloud coverage. After lunch we will see a break in the clouds with some afternoon sunshine.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday night will drop down to 63 degrees. It will be mostly clear for the night. Thursday will begin to get very warm across the South Plains. Lubbock’s high for the day will reach 99 degrees with sunny skies and south, southeast wind at 8-12 mph.

Thursday night will have a warm low of 68 degrees. Friday will be consistent with a high of 99 for the day. Conditions will be hot with minimal cloud coverage. Winds will blow from the northwest, and shift moving from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Friday night will be the warmest night yet with a low of 69 degrees. Saturday will have some more cloud coverage with cloudy skies. Winds will be coming from various directions at speeds of 12-18 mph.

Saturday night will drop down to 68 degrees and Father’s Day will be hot with another high of 99. Sunday will be breezy with high wind gusts around 35-40 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Sunday night will have a low of 69 and a toasty high of 100 degrees to kick of the week on Monday. Skies will continue to have minimal cloud coverage for Monday with winds out of the southwest at 8-12 mph.

Enjoy the heat this week!

-Kathryn