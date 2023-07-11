LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Tuesday morning weather update for July 11th, 2023.

Good morning!

Today: Temperatures are quickly rising for this week; we will reach a high of 101 degrees today here in the Hub City. Winds will be out of the west, southwest at 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny and there will be a 10% chance of isolated high based thunderstorms this mid to late afternoon.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop (barely) to 76 degrees. Skies will be clearing up throughout the night and winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Wednesday is going to be warm with a high of 105 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the west southwest again at 10-15 mph. Heat advisories will be likely for places around 105 degrees with a heat index of 110.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday night and Tuesday morning will be another warm and consistent low; 76 degrees. Thursday will repeat the pattern of very warm temperatures. We will reach a high of 103 degrees here in Lubbock. Skies will be clear. Winds will be out of the south at 12-18 mph.

Thursday night we will drop down to 76 degrees once again, and Friday warming to 100 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. Afternoon showers will begin for Friday into the weekend.

Friday night will cool to 74 degrees and Saturday will rise to 96 degrees. Conditions will be a bit cooler with winds out of the east southeast at 12-18 mph. Saturday will have another 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday night will cool to 70 and Sunday will rise to another 96 degrees. Afternoon showers will be likely to end the weekend.

Sunday night will cool to 70 degrees with Monday warming up to a hot 99 to kick off the work week. Conditions will be warm and mostly sunny with southerly winds at 12-18 mph.

-Kathryn