LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Tuesday morning weather update for December 26st, 2023.

Good morning early birds! This morning was a cool one with wild chill getting into the teens and northwestern winds bringing us some chill.

Today we will warm up to 49 with sunshine but it will not bring us a whole lot of warmth. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 8-12 mph.

Tonight temperatures are continuing to freeze with a low of 28 here in the Hub City and another cool start to Wednesday is in store.

Wednesday night we will drop to 29 with Thursday bringing us into the upper 40s and 50s across the region. Lubbock will see a high of 50 with western winds at speeds around 8-12 mph.

Thursday night will have a hard freeze into Friday morning; we will drop to 26 with Friday bringing us above average with a 55 degree high. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph and skies will be mostly cleat with more sunshine.

New Years Eve will be a warm sunny day above average. Friday night into Saturday morning will be 29 with Saturday warming into the 60s for some. Lubbock will see ahigh of 60 degrees with west southwest winds at calm speeds of 5-10 mph.

Saturday night dropping to that freezing point of 32 and Sunday bringing us some more mildly warm weather. The first day of the New Year will be 58 with northern winds at 5-10 mph with Sunday night cooling down.

Sunday night into Monday morning will drop to 29 with Monday warming up to 54 putting us right back to average.

I hope you all had a Merry Christmas!

-Kathryn