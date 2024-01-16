LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Tuesday morning weather update for January 16th, 2024.

Good afternoon! Today is the last of the artic blast until we see some cool air returning for the weekend.

Today we will see a high of 31 degrees with southwestern winds at 10-15 mph. We had an extremely cold start to our morning with wind chill values almost 20 degrees below zero. Fortunately, southern winds have returned to bring us a warmer breeze.

Tonight will still be very cold with an overnight low of 18 degrees. Although we are still quite a bit below freezing, our values are around 10-20 degrees warmer than our previous overnight lows. Winds will remain from the south through the night and into Wednesday.

Tomorrow is quite the jump into the warmth; our high for Wednesday will be 60 degrees with mostly clear and sunny skies. Winds will be at 15-20 mph with gusts getting higher at times.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday night will cool to 32 with Thursday rising to 60 with a few clouds and a front moving back in with some more cold weather. Most of us will be reaching into the 60s which is quite the jump from the early half of the week. Thursday night will drop to 16 with winds shifting more from the east.

Friday we will see another chilly day with 34 degrees being the high. East northeastern winds will be blowing around 10-15 mph. Cold air has returned and will cool us off in time for the weekend.

Friday night we will drop to 17 degrees with Saturday seeing a high of 37. It will not be as chilly but we will see temperatures below average. Values have continued to drop every day for the weekend. Southern winds will persist until Sunday.

Saturday night will cool us to 25 with Sunday warming up to 49 degrees with a bit warmer conditions. We could see showers possibly begin Sunday with precipitation chances for next week looking positive.

Sunday night will drop to 34 with Monday kicking off the work week at 58 degrees with a 10% chance of precipitation.

Bundle up today and cover exposed skin to avoid frostbite! Enjoy the sunshine tomorrow!

-Kathryn