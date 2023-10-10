LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, October 10)

Today:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. It will begin to turn partly cloudy late in the afternoon across the western South Plains. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible late in the afternoon across the far western South Plains. Highs temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 80s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:48 AM CDT.



Tonight:

An isolated thunderstorm will remain possible during the evening for areas on the Caprock. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and breezy at times. Low temperatures will be milder and range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will remain out of the south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:20 PM CDT.



Wednesday:

We’ll start the morning partly to mostly cloudy across the area. However, it will become sunny to mostly sunny as the day progresses. Slightly warmer weather is forecast with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. It’ll turn breezy with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:49 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:19 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

A stray thunderstorm is possible late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening for areas on the Caprock. Otherwise, a dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through early next week.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to the middle 80s. Slightly warmer weather is forecast on Wednesday with highs in the middle to the upper 80s. Thursday’s high will vary across the area with the arrival of a PM cold front and will range from the upper 70s to the lower 90s. Much cooler weather returns on Friday with daytime highs dropping back into the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the middle 60s to the very low 70s. It’ll start warm back up on Sunday and Monday with highs back in the lower to the middle 70s.



Wednesday and Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Friday morning will be cooler with lows back in a range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. An even chillier morning is forecast on Saturday with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Lower to middle 40s are forecast for Sunday and Monday mornings.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, October 10)

Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14:

Texas is one of eight states that will get the best view of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Lubbock and the South Plains region is located in a great position as the path of the eclipse will take it over southeastern New Mexico, the far southwestern South Plains and the Permian Basin.



According to information on the NASA website, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 AM CDT, reach maximum at 11:44 AM CDT and end at 1:19 PM CDT as viewed from Lubbock.



The total duration will be three hours and two minutes for the Lubbock area.



Totality will reach a maximum of 93.4% at the peak of the event at 11:44 AM CDT for the Lubbock area.

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path & Percent Totality

(Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, October 5. Some areas have returned to “drought-free” status around portions of the South Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported overall across areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are now being reported in the immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage drought conditions were creeping northward across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains from the northern Permian Basin.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 10:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:20 PM CDT

Normal High: 79°

Normal Low: 52°

Record High: 98° (2020)

Record Low: 37° (2009)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny, continued warm and breezy at times. Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon across the western South Plains. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible late in the afternoon across the far western South Plains. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Tonight: An isolated thunderstorm or two in the evening for areas on the Caprock. Partly cloudy, milder and breezy at times. Lows ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny to mostly sunny. Turning breezy and slightly warmer. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.



