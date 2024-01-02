LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Mostly cloudy conditions, slightly cooler weather and scattered rain showers are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the very low 50s. The wind will be out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph before shifting north later in the afternoon. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CST.



Tonight:

Showers will gradually end early this evening. It’ll be mostly cloudy in the evening, but clouds will be on the decrease overnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be out of the north 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 5:51 PM CST.

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be slightly milder with highs in the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the northwest in the morning before shifting southeast in the afternoon 5-10 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:52 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:51 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated to scattered rain showers are forecast from morning through early evening on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. More precipitation chances are forecast from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Most of the activity will fall as rain, but a rain/snow mix will be possible Thursday evening through early Friday morning for some areas. Another opportunity for precipitation will return on Monday of next week. Forecast models show the chance of rain and a rain/snow mix as well on Monday.

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the middle 40s to the very low 50s. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Thursday’s highs will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Highs on Friday will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Saturday’s highs will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday’s forecast highs will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Highs on Monday will drop back and range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s.

Low temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Saturday and Sunday’s morning lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Lows Monday morning will range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s.

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 28. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, January 2:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:51 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 77° (2009)

Record Low: -2° (1979)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. Isolated to scattered rain showers. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to the very low 50s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph will shifting to the north late in the afternoon. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: A slightly chance for showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy in the evening then decreasing clouds overnight. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. north wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and slightly milder. Highs in the lower to the middle middle 50s. Northwest in the morning with shift to the southeast in the afternoon wind 5-10 mph.

