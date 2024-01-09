LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Sunny and milder weather is forecast on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll continue to remain breezy, but the wind won’t be a strong as on Monday. High temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 15 to 25 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clear to mostly clear conditions and continued breezy weather is forecast for this evening and tonight. It won’t be as cold with lows temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be out of the west-southwest 15 to 25 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:56 PM CST.

Tuesday:

Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer weather is forecast on Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the west 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph.



Sunrise is 7:52 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:57 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance of rain and snow showers from Thursday evening through early Friday morning across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’re watching for another slight chance for precipitation on Sunday and into Monday morning as well. Long-range forecast models are not in agreement with this precipitation opportunity at this time. I’ll just make a brief mention at this point.



High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will vary and range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. Forecast highs on Friday will range from the middle to the upper 40s. Saturday highs will range from the lower to the upper 50s. Highs on Sunday will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Much colder weather is forecast on Monday (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) with highs ranging from the lower 20s to the middle 30s.



Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Lows Friday will range from the middle 10s to the middle 20s. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Forecast lows Sunday morning will range from the middle 10s to the upper 20s. Monday morning will be very cold with lows ranging from the middle 0s (single digits) to the middle 10s (teens).

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, January 4. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, January 9:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:56 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 81° (2017)

Record Low: 2° (1920)

Today: Sunny, breezy and cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. West-northwest wind 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear, breezy and not as cold. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. West-southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Variable highs ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. West wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

