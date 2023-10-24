LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, October 24)

Today & Tonight:

Scattered showers will gradually shift east and end later this morning. We’ll start the day mostly cloudy, but it’ll become mostly sunny to partly cloudy as the day progresses. High temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 70s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent this morning.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:59 AM CDT.



Scattered shower and thunderstorms chances will return this evening and overnight. It’ll become mostly cloudy to cloudy with low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. It’ll remain breezy at times with a south wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:03 PM CDT.



Midday Update: The Storm Prediction Center has most of the South Plains outlined in a “marginal” (1/5) risk for severe weather Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. A storm or two could produce up to 60 mph wind gusts and up to quarter size (1.00″) hail. Heavier rainfall may produce some areas of localized flooding.

Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Late Tuesday PM, October 24 – Early Wednesday AM, October 25)

Wednesday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. It’ll be mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs in the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.



Sunrise is at 8:00 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:02 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be dry, but isolated thunderstorm chances will return Friday through Sunday. Scattered showers are forecast on Monday of next week.

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Daytime highs on Friday and Saturday will range from the lower to the middle 70s. It’ll turn cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Monday will be much colder with highs in the middle to the upper 40s.



Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Thursday morning’s forecast lows will range from the lower to the middle 50s. Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Saturday and Sunday morning’s lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Monday morning will be much colder with low temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 30s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, October 24)

Drought Update:

No changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 17. The Lubbock metro area remains in “drought-free” status. Portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free” as well, per the USDM update. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 24:

Sunrise: 7:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:03 PM CDT

Normal High: 73°

Normal Low: 45°

Record High: 91° (1933)

Record Low: 26° (1929)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers shifting east and gradually ending this morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy as the day progresses. High temperatures in the middle to the upper 70s. Breezy at times with a south wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent in the morning.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning later in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Breezy at times with a south wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Breezy at times with a south wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.



