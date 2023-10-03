LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, October 3)

Today & Tonight:

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will gradually end this morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ll be mostly cloudy in most locations this morning. However, clouds will be on the decrease later this morning and into this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast to return. However, clouds will start to increase once again by late afternoon and into the evening. More scattered showers and thunderstorms chances are forecast to start returning late in the afternoon. The better chance for thunderstorms will be across the eastern half of the area (east of the Interstate 27/U.S. Highway 87 corridor) across the eastern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will once again range from the lower to the upper 80s. It’ll be breezy with a south and southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent this morning, dropping to 20 percent through late afternoon.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:43 AM CDT.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances will continue this evening and tonight across across the eastern half of the area (east of the Interstate 27/U.S. Highway 87 corridor). Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast. Low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunset this evening at 7:29 PM CDT.

Severe Weather Concerns Tuesday: The Storm Prediction Center has the Rolling Plains and the eastern South Plains outlined in a “slight” (2/5) severe weather risk Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Portions of the South Plains are also in a “marginal” (1/5) risk. Threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to golf ball size (1.75″) hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero over the “slight” risk area.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Tuesday PM, October 3 – Early Wednesday AM, October 4)

Wednesday:

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in some areas Wednesday morning. Otherwise, scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast to return by midday and continue into the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. It’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy at times. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south 10-20 mph, shifting to the northeast by evening. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent in the morning and 60 percent later in the day.



Sunrise is at 7:44 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:28 PM CDT.

Severe Weather Concerns Wednesday: The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “slight” (2/5) and “marginal” (1/5) severe weather risk Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Threats would include 60-70 mph wind gusts, up to tennis ball size (2.50″) hail and some flooding. The tornado threat is low but not zero over the “slight” risk area.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Wednesday PM, October 4 – Early Thursday AM, October 5)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue at times across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region Tuesday morning through early Thursday morning. Cooler and more fall like weather is forecast to return by late week and into the early part of the weekend. It’ll warm up slightly by the later part of the weekend and early next week.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 80s. It’ll start turn cooler on Wednesday with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Middle to upper 70s are the forecast highs on Thursday. Friday’s forecast highs will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Middle 60s to lower 70s are forecast on Saturday. On Sunday, highs will range from the lower to the middle 70s. High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle 70s to the very low 80s.

Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to middle 60s. Thursday morning’s lows will range from the middle 50s to the very low 60s. Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Middle 40s to the very low 50s are the forecast lows for Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, October 3)

Drought Update:

No significant chances were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 28. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) conditions continue to be reported for immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 3:

Sunrise: 7:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:29 PM CDT

Normal High: 80°

Normal Low: 53°

Record High: 100° (2000)

Record Low: 35° (1961)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms gradually ending this morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy by midday and into the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon across the eastern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to severe late in the afternoon. High temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 80s. Breezy with a south to southwest wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent in the morning, increasing to 40 percent late in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the eastern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to severe. Partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening Mostly cloudy and breezy at times. Highs temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. South wind 10-20 mph, shifting to the northeast in the evening. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent in the morning, increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

