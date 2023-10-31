LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, October 31)

Today:

After another cold start area wide, milder weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Halloween Tuesday. However, daytime highs will remain well below average for the last day of October. It’ll be a sunny day with highs in the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the northwest this morning and shift to the northeast in the afternoon 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 8:05 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Another cold night is on tap across the area with low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. A clear sky is forecast for this evening and tonight with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 6:56 PM CDT.

Wednesday:

It’ll be slightly milder on Wednesday under a sunny sky across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains as we welcome the start of November. High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. It’ll be breezy at times with the wind out of the south and southwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 8:06 AM CDT. Sunset is at 6:55 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Short range and long range forecast model runs this morning continue to show no precipitation chances in the forecast over the extended forecast period.



Tuesday (Halloween) will be a bit milder with highs back in the lower to the middle 50s. Wednesday will be milder with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. We’ll start a warming trend on Thursday with daytime highs climbing back into the middle and upper 60s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast highs on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s highs will be in the middle 70s. Monday’s highs will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s.

Wednesday morning’s lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from the lower to the middle 30s. Middle 30s to lower 40s are the forecast lows for Friday morning. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Sunday morning’s low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Middle 40s to lower 50s are forecast for Monday morning.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, October 31)

Time Change This Weekend:

Are you ready to “fall back” one hour? Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 a.m. CT here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detections to see if the batteries need to be changed.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well.

In case you’re wondering, we’ll “spring forward” again on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

“Fall Back” – DST Ends

(Valid: Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 AM CT)

Drought Update:

No significant changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 26. The Lubbock metro area and portions of the central South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions across the far southern counties decreased thanks to recent rainfall.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 31:

Sunrise: 8:05 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:56 PM CDT

Normal High: 70°

Normal Low: 42°

Record High: 88° (1934)

Record Low: 16° (2019)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny and milder. Highs in the lower to the middle 50s. Northwest wind in the morning, shifting to the northeast in the afternoon wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and milder. Highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Breezy at times with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

