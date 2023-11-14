LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Once again, we’ll start our Tuesday with some areas of patchy fog across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. This fog will burn off by mid-morning. Partly Sunny conditions are forecast across the area today. High temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 60s on the Caprock and middle to the very low 70s off the Caprock. The wind will be out of the south and southwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:18 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clouds will briefly decrease this evening before returning overnight along with more areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will range from middle 30s to the middle 40s. The wind will be out southwest 5 to 10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:45 PM CST.

Wednesday:

Following areas of patchy fog in the morning, mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. It’ll be slightly warmer with high temperatures ranging from the middle 60s to middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south and southwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:19 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:44 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slight chance for rain showers across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated to scattered rain showers are forecast area wide on Monday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Highs on Wednesday will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast highs on Thursday. Friday’s highs will range from the lower to the middle 60s. Middle 60s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Upper 60s to lower 70s are the forecast highs on Sunday. Daytime highs on Monday will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s.



Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Thursday morning’s lows will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s on Friday morning. Middle 30s to lower 40s are the forecast lows on Saturday. Sunday morning’s lows will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Lows will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s on Monday morning.

Drought Update:

No changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 9. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 14:

Sunrise: 7:18 AM CST

Sunset: 5:45 PM CST

Normal High: 64°

Normal Low: 37°

Record High: 85° (1933)

Record Low: 4° (1976)

Today: Areas of patchy fog in the morning. Then partly sunny with highs ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. South to southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy in the evening. Then increasing clouds overnight with areas of patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Areas of patchy fog in the morning. Then mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South to southwest wind 5-15 mph.

