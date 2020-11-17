KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update (11/17/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



High pressure remains in control of our weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. It’ll be a nice day across the area with ample sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s. The wind will be light and out of the south 5-15 mph.

A mild night is on the way with lows dropping down into the lower to middle 40s under a clear sky. The wind will be southerly in the evening, then turn southwesterly overnight 5-15 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast will remain sunny and mild with highs in the lower to middle 70s. It’ll be a little breezier at times, with a southwest wind 10-20 mph.



Extended Forecast:

Dry weather and above average temperatures will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through at least the first part of the upcoming weekend. Changes are on the way by Saturday night and Sunday with the arrival of a strong cold front. This front will bring a return of cooler (below average) temperatures and a chance for precipitation on Sunday. The cooler trend will continue into early next week as well.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the lower to the middle 70s. Upper 70s to lower 80s are expected on Thursday. We’ll drop back into the middle to upper 70s on Friday, with lower to middle 70s on Saturday. Colder weather returns by Sunday and Monday with daytime highs dropping back into the middle 50s.

Overnight lows will remain mild for mid-November with lower to middle 40s Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with middle to upper 40s Friday and Saturday mornings. We’ll cool back down into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Sunday morning. Colder weather returns my Monday morning, with upper 20s to lower 30s returning.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, November 17)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. As of the latest update of the U.S Drought Monitor Update, exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue for the Rolling Plains area.

South Plains & Rolling Plains Drought Update

(Valid: Thursday, November 12)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 17:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CST

Sunset: 5:43 PM CST

Normal High: 63°

Normal Low: 35°

Record High: 88° (2017)

Record Low: 10° (1959)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.



Tonight: Clear and mild with lows in the lower to the middle 40s. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Wednesday: Sunny and mild with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser