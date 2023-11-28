LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Milder weather will return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the west and southwest 5 to 15 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:31 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clouds will be on the increase this evening and tonight across the area. It won’t be quite as cold tonight. but it’ll still be a chilly night. Low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will out of the south and southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 5:39 PM CST.

Wednesday:

Partly sunny conditions and slightly milder weather for some is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. It’ll also be breezy at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the south to southwest 10 to 20 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:32 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:39 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated to scattered rain showers are forecast on Thursday for some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, the extended forecast is dry.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 50s and the middle 60s. Thursday’s forecast highs will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s. Friday’s daytime highs will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Middle 50s to lower 60s are the forecast highs on Sunday. Monday’s forecast highs will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.



Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Middle 30s to the middle 40s are the forecast lows Thursday morning. Lows Friday morning will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Morning lows on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to the middle 30s. Monday morning’s lows will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

Drought Update:

No changes have been noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region for several weeks, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Wednesday, November 22. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain categorized in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains



Note: The USDM update is normally released on Thursdays. However, it the latest update was released on Wednesday (November 22) due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 28:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 59°

Normal Low: 32°

Record High: 83° (1949)

Record Low: 5° (1976)

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and milder. High temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. West to southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy in the evening and then mostly cloudy overnight. Cold with low temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. South to southwest wind wind 5-10 mph.



Wednesday: Partly sunny, slightly milder and breezy at times. High temperatures ranging from the upper 50s and the middle 60s. South to southwest wind 10-20 mph.

