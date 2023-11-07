LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM CST for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Lamb, Parmer and Swisher County in Texas. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast for this afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM MST Tuesday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast late this morning and through the afternoon.

KLBK Weather Headlines

Today:

Sunny, breezy and very warm weather is once again forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the west 15 to 25 mph.



Lubbock’s daily record high for Tuesday, November 7 is 89° from 1916. The all-time November record high is 90° which occurred on November 9, 2006. We’ll be flirting with both records today.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:11 AM CST.

Tonight:

A clear and mild night is forecast across the area. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the west and southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 5:50 PM CST.

Wednesday:

The heat will start of back off for some on Wednesday across the South Plains, but it’ll still remain very warm for areas off the Caprock. Highs will be in the lower to the middle 80s on the Caprock, but it’ll warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Rolling Plains. It’ll be a sunny to mostly sunny day, but clouds will start increase later in the day. It’ll remain breezy with a west to southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:12 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:49 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered rain showers are forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some of the shower activity may linger into early Friday morning for some areas.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Highs on Wednesday will drop back for some, but it’ll remain very warm for others with lower 80s to lower 90s forecast. Cooler weather returns on Thursday with daytime highs falling back into a range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 50s. Upper 50s to lower 60s are forecast for Saturday and lower to middle 60s on Sunday. Monday’s highs will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s.

Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s Thursday morning. Friday and Saturday morning will be colder with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 30s. Sunday and Monday morning’s low will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

Drought Update:

No significant changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 2. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. This area expanded slightly across the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 7:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CST

Sunset: 5:50 PM CST

Normal High: 67°

Normal Low: 39°

Record High: 88° (2005)

Record Low: 19° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy and continued very warm. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. West wind 15-25 mph.



Tonight: A clear sky and mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 60s. West to southwest wind 10-15 mph.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and not quite as warm for some. Highs ranging from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. West to southwest wind 15-25 mph.

