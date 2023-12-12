LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, December 12)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. It’ll be cooler and breezy at times. High temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the very low 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:42 AM CST.

Tonight:

Rain will begin developing this evening and continue overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy and milder. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent in the evening but will increase to 90 percent overnight.



Sunset this evening is at 5:40 PM CST.

Wednesday:

A rainy day is on tap for Wednesday all across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Rain is likely throughout the day. A thunderstorm or two also can’t be ruled out. It’ll be a cloudy and cooler day with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 50s. It’ll be breezy with an east-to southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:43 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:40 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Precipitation chances are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from Tuesday evening through late Friday morning. The majority of the precipitation will fall as rain. However, there is a chance of a rain and snow mix at times late Wednesday evening through Friday morning for some areas. At this time, some light snow accumulation is possible across the far northwestern and far northern South Plains from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the middle 50s to the very low 60s. Wednesday’s forecast highs will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s. It’ll be chillier on Thursday with highs ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. It’ll remain cool on Friday with highs in ranging from the lower to the upper 40s. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s and the lower 50s. Sunday and Monday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Lows Thursday morning will range from the lower to the upper 30s. Friday morning’s lows will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s forecast low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, December 12)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

No significant changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 7. Moderate stage (D2) conditions continue to be reported over the far northwestern South Plains and around the Childress area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) status remains in place across the portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains continues to remain categorized in “drought-free” status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, December 7) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 12:

Sunrise: 7:42 AM CST

Sunset: 5:40 PM CST

Normal High: 55°

Normal Low: 29°

Record High: 82° (1937)

Record Low: 6° (1961)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy at times and cooler. Highs ranging from the the middle 50s to the very low 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph.



Tonight: Rain developing in the evening and continuing overnight. Cloudy and milder with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Southeast wind wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent in the evening and 90 percent overnight.



Wednesday: Rain throughout the day, breezy and cooler. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. Highs ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 50s. East to southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Twitter): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK-Weather/. If you don’t have it yet, make sure to download our new and improved EverythingLubbock Weather app. It is free in both the Google Play and Apple App stores.