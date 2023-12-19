LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Tuesday, December 19)

Today:

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions and breezy weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph/

Sunrise this morning is at 7:47 AM CST.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast across the area this evening, but it will become partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:42 PM CST.

Wednesday:

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions and milder weather is forecast on Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 60s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:47 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:42 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday and Saturday.

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Wednesday’s forecast highs will be in the lower to the middle 60s. Highs on Thursday will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Highs on Friday will warm back into the lower to the middle 60s. Saturday and Sunday’s highs will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. On Monday (Christmas), it’ll turn cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Upper 30s to upper 40s are the forecast low temperatures on Thursday. Lows Friday and Saturday morning will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Sunday morning’s lows will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Christmas morning (Monday) will be cooler with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s.

(Valid: Tuesday, December 19)

Winter Solstice on Thursday (December 21):

Winter will officially arrive on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday, December 21. The winter solstice will occur at 9:27 PM CST.

(Winter Arrives Thursday, December 21, 2023)

Drought Update:

No significant changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 14. Moderate stage (D2) conditions continue to be reported over the far northwestern South Plains and around the Childress area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) status remains in place across the portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains continues to remain categorized in “drought-free” status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 19:

Sunrise: 7:47 AM CST

Sunset: 5:42 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 28°

Record High: 76° (1921)

Record Low: 0° (1924)

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. South wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy at times and slightly milder. Highs in the lower to the middle 60s. South wind 10-20 mph.

