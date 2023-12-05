LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, December 5)

Today:

A cold front passed through our region overnight and this morning, but the only difference we’ll notice between today and yesterday is the wind will be from a different direction. The front is weak overall and temperatures will remain on mild today and comparable to Monday. It’ll be a sunny day and breezy at times with high temperatures once again ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the east to northeast 10 to 20 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:37 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the upper20s to the middle 30s. The wind shift to the south to southwest for this evening and tonight 5 to 10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:39 PM CST.

Wednesday:

Sunny to mostly sunny weather is once again forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. High temperatures be slightly milder in the middle to the upper 60s. It’ll be breezy at times with wind out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:38 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:39 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slightly chance for precipitation Saturday morning for some areas, mainly over the northwest South Plains and the far northern South Plains and Rolling Plains.

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Wednesday’s forecast highs will be in the middle to the upper 60s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast for Thursday. Highs on Friday will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Saturday will be cooler with daytime highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday’s highs will be in the middle to the upper 50s. Highs on Monday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Thursday morning’s lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast lows on Friday morning. Lows Saturday morning will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Middle 20s to lower 30s are the forecast for Sunday morning. Monday’s morning lows will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.

Drought Update:

There are still no significant changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Wednesday, November 30. The only minor change noted was the far southwestern portions of the South Plains (parts of Gaines and Dawson County) dropped back to abnormally dry (D0) status from moderate stage (D1) drought status. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains has remain categorized in “drought-free” status for well over a month. Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the western South Plains and far southern South and Rolling Plains

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, November 30) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 5:

Sunrise: 7:37 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 57°

Normal Low: 30°

Record High: 79° (1939)

Record Low: 10° (1950)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy at times and continued mild. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. East to northeast wind 10-20 mph.



Tonight: A clear sky with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. South to southwest wind 5-10 mph.



Wednesday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to the upper 60s. Breezy at times with a southwest wind 10-20 mph.

