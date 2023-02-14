LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

After picking up some much needed rainfall overnight, we’ll quickly clear out and dry out this morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Mainly sunny conditions are expected, but it will be a very windy day with patchy blowing dust reducing visibility at times. The wind will be out of the west 25 to 45 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. High temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 60s.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a High Wind Warning from 8:00 AM CST to 6:00 PM CST Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Hockley, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Motley, Parmer and Swisher County. A west wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph is expected.

High Wind Warning

(Valid: Tuesday, February 14)

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Wind Advisory from 8:00 AM CST to 6:00 PM CST Tuesday for Garza, Kent, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum County. A west wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph is expected.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Wind Advisory from 6:00 PM CST Monday to 6:00 PM CST Tuesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. A west wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph is expected.

Wind Advisory

(Valid: Tuesday, February 14)

Tonight:

Patchy blowing dust will continue into the early evening hours. We’ll still have a southwest wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph during the evening. The good news is wind speeds will decrease to 10-15 mph overnight. Mostly clear conditions are expected with low temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s.

Wednesday:

Another round of very windy weather and patchy blowing dust returns by midday and into the afternoon on Wednesday. We’ll start out the day with a southwest wind 10-15 mph, but wind speeds will increase to increasing to 20-40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph are possible in afternoon. Sky conditions will be mainly sunny with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s.



KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, February 14)

Extended Forecast:

There is a small chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday across the far northwestern South Plains area. Otherwise, the main weather impact on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the very windy conditions and patchy blowing dust. Fire weather concerns will be marginally elevated as well.

Tuesday’s weather will be milder with highs ranging from the lower to the upper 60s. High temperatures are forecast on Wednesday to range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Much colder air returns to the region on Thursday with daytime highs ranging from the lower to the the middle 40s. We’ll warm back into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday. Middle to the upper 50s return on Saturday. Sunday and Monday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. It will be noticeable colder Thursday morning with low temperatures ranging from the middle 10s to the lower 20s. Friday morning will be very cold with low temperatures ranging from the middle to the upper 10s. It’ll be milder on Saturday morning with middle 20s expected. On Sunday morning, we’ll be in the middle to the upper 30s. Monday morning will be even milder with lower to middle 40s expected.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, February 14)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 13:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CST

Sunset: 6:30 PM CST

Normal High: 59°

Normal Low: 30°

Record High: 81° (1979)

Record Low: 7° (1963)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny and very windy. Patch blowing dust throughout the day. West wind 25-45 mph with gusts 50-60 mph. Highs ranging from the lower to the upper 60s. A High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory are in effect.

Tonight: Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind speeds will decrease to 10-15 mph overnight.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and turning windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Southwest wind 20-40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s.



