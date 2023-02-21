LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, February 21)

Today:

More windy and unseasonably warm weather is expected on Tuesday. High temperatures will once again range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the west-southwest 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. More patchy blowing dust is forecast in the afternoon. Sky conditions will be partly sunny throughout the day. Critical fire weather conditions are expected.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Wind Advisory 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM CST Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Parmer and Swisher County. Southwest wind 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Wind Advisory

(Valid: Tuesday, February 21)

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11:00 AM CST to 7:00 PM CST Tuesday for Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry, Yoakum County. Gusty wind, lower relative humidity values and unseasonably warm temperatures will result in critical fire weather conditions.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Tuesday, February 21)

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and mild conditions are expected this evening across the area. Scattered rain shower chances return later in the evening and overnight across portions of the area. Lows will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The rain chance is 20 to 30 percent.

Wednesday:

Rain shower chances quickly will end early on Wednesday. Clouds will be on the decrease with mostly sunny conditions returning. Patchy blowing dust is once again expected in the late morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s the lower 70s. The wind will be southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are expected.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a High Wind Watch from 12:00 PM CST Wednesday to 12:00 AM CST Thursday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Terry, Swisher and Yoakum County. Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a High Wind Watch from 9:00 PM CST Tuesday to 12:00 AM CST Thursday for Gaines and Dawson County in Texas.

High Wind Watch

(Valid: Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Wednesday, Feb. 22)

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 12:00 PM CST to 8:00 PM CST Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry, Yoakum County. Gusty wind and lower relative humidity values will result in critical fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 10:00 AM CST to 8:00 PM CST for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County. Gusty wind and lower relative humidity values will result in critical fire weather conditions.

Fire Weather Watch

(Valid: Wednesday, February 22)

Extended Forecast:

Forecast models continue to show a chance for showers late Tuesday evening though early Wednesday morning. There is another chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday. There could even be a thunderstorm across the eastern Rolling Plains Sunday.



High temperatures on Tuesday will be warmer and range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Daytime highs on Wednesday will drop back and range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to middle 60s are forecast for Thursday. Friday will be cooler with lower to middle 50s expected. Saturday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures drop back a few degrees on Monday with middle to upper 60s for daytime highs.

Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Morning lows on Thursday will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Low temperatures Friday morning will vary from the upper 20s to the upper 30s. Saturday morning’s lows will be in the middle to upper 30s. lower to middle 40s are expected Sunday morning. Middle 30s to lower 40s are forecast for Monday morning.



KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, February 20)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, February 20:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CST

Sunset: 6:35 PM CST

Normal High: 61°

Normal Low: 32°

Record High: 84° (1996)

Record Low: 6° (1964)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, windy and warm. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. West-southwest wind 20-35 mph. Gusts up to 50-55 mph.



Tonight: Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers later in the evening and overnight. Windy with a southwest wind 20-30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Lows ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The chance for rain is 20 percent.

Wednesday: Showers ending early in the morning with decreasing clouds. Becoming mostly sunny with patchy blowing dust later in the morning and during the afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Southwest wind 30-40 mph with gusts 60-70 mph.



Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

