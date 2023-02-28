LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, February 28)

Today:

Mainly sunny, breezy and warm weather is in the forecast for Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime high temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the west 15 to 25 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are also expected once again.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11:00 AM CST to 8:00 PM CST Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, King, Kent, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Stonewall, Swisher, Terry, and Yoakum County.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 PM CST to 7:00 PM CST Tuesday for Dawson and Gaines County in Texas. Red Flag Warning Lea County in New Mexico from 11:00 AM MST to 6:00 PM MST.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11:00 AM MST to 6:00 PM MST Tuesday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Tuesday, February 28)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook

(Valid: Tuesday, February 28)

Tonight:

Clouds will return with partly cloudy conditions this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will be out of the southwest 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning with decreasing clouds by midday and into the afternoon. It’ll be windy and warm with highs ranging from the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be southwest 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are also expected once again.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 12:00 PM CST to 7:00 PM CST Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Stonewall, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 11:00 AM CST to 8:00 PM CST Wednesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas. Fire Weather Watch for Lea County in New Mexico from 10:00 AM MST to 6:00 PM MST.

Fire Weather Watch

(Valid: Wednesday, March 1)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook

(Valid: Wednesday, March 1)

Extended Forecast:

Breezy to windy weather will continue through the end of the work and school week here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this week. We’re still tracking a chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday afternoon and evening.

High temperatures on this Tuesday will range from the lower to middle 70s. On Wednesday, daytime highs will also range from the lower to the middle 70s. Cooler weather returns on Thursday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 50s. Friday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. We’ll drop back into the lower to the middle 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be milder with upper 60s to lower 70s returning. Monday will be warmer with middle 70s expected.



Wednesday and Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to lower 40s. Friday morning will be colder with middle 20s to lower 30s expected. Low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Lower to middle 30s are the forecast lows for Sunday morning. Monday morning will be milder with lower to middle 40s forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, February 28)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, February 28:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CST

Sunset: 6:43 PM CST

Normal High: 63°

Normal Low: 34°

Record High: 89° (2006)

Record Low: 7° (1962)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs ranging from the lower to the middle 70s. West wind 15-25 mph .

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph.



Have a great day!

