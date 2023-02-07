LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

It will be noticeably colder across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday following the passage of cold front overnight. We’ll have mostly cloudy intervals throughout the day with a small chance for rain showers. High temperatures will only be in the middle 40s. However, it’ll feel colder thanks to a northeast wind 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible at times.

Tonight:

The clouds will linger around this evening and tonight. It’ll be colder with low temperatures will ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. The wind will be out the northeast 5-15 mph in the evening but will shift northwest overnight.

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, February 7)

Extended Forecast:

There is still a small chance for rain showers across the area on Tuesday. Otherwise, I’m tracking our next opportunity for precipitation on Monday. Temperatures appear at this time to be warm enough that wintry precipitation doesn’t appear to be an issue.

Cooler weather returns on Tuesday with high temperatures dropping back into the middle 40s. We’ll have another quick warm up on Wednesday with highs climbing back in the middle 50s. Another cold front will drop high temperatures back in the middle to the upper 40s on Thursday. However, we’ll start a gradual warming trend again on Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 50s. Lower 60s are expected on Saturday and lower to middle 60s are expected on Sunday. By Monday, temperatures will drop back into the lower to upper 50s.

Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will a little colder and will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. It’ll be colder on Friday morning with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 20s. Middle 20s are forecast for Saturday morning. We’ll climb back into the lower to the middle 30s Sunday morning. Middle 30s are expected Monday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, February 7)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, February 7:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CST

Sunset: 6:24 PM CST

Normal High: 58°

Normal Low: 29°

Record High: 84° (2015)

Record Low: -3° (1933)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Cloudy intervals, breezy and colder. A small chance for rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s with a northeast wind 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible The chance for precipitation is 10-percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and a little colder with lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, shifting northwest overnight.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds in the morning. Becoming mostly sunny and milder with highs in the middle 50s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great day!

