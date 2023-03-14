LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

An area of showers (rain/snow mix) will move across the far northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains this morning. Cloud cover will be on the decrease this morning with mostly sunny conditions expected later today. High temperatures will be milder today with upper 50s to middle 60s expected. The wind will be south-southeasterly 10 to 15 mph.



Tonight:

Clouds will be on the increase once again this evening and overnight. It’ll becoming breezy and temperatures will be milder overnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. The wind will be south 15 to 20 mph.



Wednesday:

Warmer weather will briefly return to the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Wednesday. It’ll also be breezy day. High temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 70s. The wind will be southwesterly 15 to 25 mph. A few gusts up to 35 mph will be possible.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for precipitation (rain/snow mix) Tuesday morning across the far northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is also another chance precipitation Thursday afternoon and evening (rain showers). Long-range model data continues to show a system arriving over the weekend bringing another chance precipitation (rain and snow) to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains late Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be colder, so there is more of a potential leaning toward snow than rain. We’re still too early make any accumulation predictions.



High temperatures Tuesday will be milder with upper 50s to the middle 60s expected. We’ll have another quick warm up on Wednesday with the middle to upper 70s returning. We’ll drop back to a range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s on Thursday. The week will end colder with daytime highs in the middle to the upper 40s on Friday. Saturday will also be cool with upper 40s to lower 50s expected. Sunday will be colder with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s. Monday will be a milder with upper 40s to the lower 50s returning.

Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will be milder with lows in the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Even milder weather is expected Thursday morning with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Friday morning will be colder with middle 20s to the lower 30s expected. Saturday will be even colder with lower to middle 20s in the forecast. Lows temperatures Sunday morning will be in the middle 20s. Middle to upper 20s are expected Monday morning.

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. We note the severe and extreme drought areas are increasing.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, March 14:

Sunrise: 7:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:54 PM CDT

Normal High: 67°

Normal Low: 38°

Record High: 86° (1972)

Record Low: 13° (1954)

Today: A slight chance for a rain/snow mix in the morning across the far northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny conditions later in the day. Highs in the upper 50s to the middle 60s. South-southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent in the morning.



Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy and milder, Lows in the upper 30s to the middle 40s. South wind 15-20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the middle to the upper 70s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

