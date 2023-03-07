LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, March 7)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

A backdoor cold front moved west and southwest across the area overnight and will lead to variable high temperatures today. The front should get nudged back to the east and northeast slightly today. High temperatures today will range from the upper 50s to the lower 80s across the area. The cooler temperatures will be east and northeast of the frontal boundary across the eastern South Plains and the Rolling Plains where upper 50s to upper 60s are expected. Mild to warm weather will continue to the west and southwest of the frontal boundary, including the Lubbock area. Highs will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. High-resolution forecast models show clouds returning later in the day. For now, we’ll forecast mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions. The wind will be variable across the region 5 to 10 mph depending the location of the front.



Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. The best chance for thunderstorms would be across the Rolling Plains, with showers are expected over the rest of the area. A few of the storms that do develop to the east could produce some hail. The cold front in the area should push back down through most of the area tonight. Low temperatures tonight will range from lower to the middle 40s. The wind will be east to southeast 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Tuesday PM roughly along and east of a Childress — Matador — Post — Lamesa line. The main threat would be some large hail.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Tuesday, March 7)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Wednesday:

Cooler weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday with daytime high temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s (cooler east and milder west). Mostly cloudy conditions will continue with a few rain showers possible. A thunderstorm or two is possible across the Rolling Plains. A few storms could produce some hail. The wind will be southeast 5 to 10 mph across the area. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Wednesday along and southeast of a Guthrie — Clairemont — Lake J.B. Thomas line. The main threat would be some large hail.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Wednesday, March 8)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Time Change Ahead This Weekend:

Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Are you ready to “spring forward” one hour?

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for showers area wide and a few thunderstorms (mainly in the Rolling Plains) from Tuesday evening through early Thursday morning.

Variable high temperatures are expected on Tuesday from the upper 50s to the lower 80s cooler east/northeast and warmer west/southwest). Wednesday will be cooler area wide with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 50s (cooler east and milder west). Thursday will be feature a brief warm up with highs back in the lower to the middle 70s. Another brief cool down is expected on Friday with lower to middle 60s expected. A quick warm up returns on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. We drop back into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday. Cooler weather returns on Monday with highs back in the lower to the middle 60s.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the lower to the middle 40s. Thursday morning will be milder with middle 40s to lower 50s expected. Friday morning will be cooler with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Lower to middle 40s are expected Saturday morning. Sunday morning’s forecast low temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the middle 40s. Monday morning will cooler with middle to upper 30s expected.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, March 7)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, March 2) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 6:

Sunrise: 7:08 AM CST

Sunset: 6:49 PM CST

Normal High: 65°

Normal Low: 36°

Record High: 88° (2006)

Record Low: 11° (1996)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly to partly sunny with variable high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 80s (cooler east/northeast and warmer west/southwest). Variable wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms (east). Lows in the lower to the middle 40s. East to southeast wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible (east). Highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s (cooler east and milder west). Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-percent.



Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser