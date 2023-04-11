LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, April 11)

Today:

Nice weather is on tap across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. Daytime highs will be a bit warmer with lower 80s forecast across the area. Sky conditions will be mainly sunny. The wind will remain relatively light out of the south 5 to 10 mph.



Tonight:

Breezy conditions will return this evening and overnight across the area. The wind will be out of the southeast 15 to 25 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and the lower 50s. Mostly clear conditions are expected.

Wednesday:

Wednesday’s weather will be breezy and warm. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south 15-20 mph. Sky conditions will be mainly sunny.



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, the extended forecast overall will be dry.



High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 80s. Cooler weather returns by the weekend with lower to middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday. It’ll warm back up on Monday with upper 70s and lower 80s forecast.

Wednesday and Thursday morning’s low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and the lower 50s. Friday morning will be milder with lower to middle 50s forecast. Morning lows will drop back into the middle to the upper 40s Saturday morning. Sunday morning will be cooler with upper 30s to the lower 40s forecast. Lower to middle 40s are expected on Monday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, April 11)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southeast of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 11:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:15 PM CDT

Normal High: 75°

Normal Low: 45°

Record High: 94° (1972)

Record Low: 25° (1932)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. South wind 5-10 mph.



Tonight: Mostly clear and turning breezy. Lows in the upper 40s and the lower 50s. Southeast wind 15-25 mph.



Wednesday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. South wind 15-25 mph.

Have a great day!

