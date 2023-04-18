LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, April 18)

Today & Tonight:

Breezy and even warmer weather is forecast for Tuesday across the South Plains the the Rolling Plains. Mostly sunny conditions are expected, but a few clouds may return in the afternoon across the Rolling Plains. There is slight chance for a thunderstorm or two in the late afternoon across portions of the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the southwest 15 to 20 mph. Fire weather concerns are in place during the afternoon.

There is slight chance for a thunderstorm or two in evening across portions of the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, mostly clear and breezy conditions are forecast for this evening and overnight across the area. Fire weather concerns will remain in place through mid-evening. It’ll be a mild night with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 50s. The wind will be out of the southwest 15 to 20 mph.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 1:00 PM CDT to 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 PM MDT to 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Lea County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 PM MDT to 8:00 PM MDT Tuesday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Tuesday, April 18)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Tuesday, April 18)

The Storm Prediction Center does have the Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for a severe weather late Tuesday afternoon and evening. An isolated severe/damaging wind gust and large hail is possible.

Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Tuesday, April 18)

Wednesday:

Wednesday’s forecast will be warm and breezy. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 12:00 PM CDT to 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry, Yoakum County in Texas. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 12:00 PM CDT/11:00 AM MDT to 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT for Borden, Dawson and Gaines County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning from 10:00 AM MDT to 10:00 PM MDT Tuesday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

Fire Weather Watch

(Valid: Wednesday, April 19)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Wednesday, April 19)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening over the far eastern Rolling Plains. Otherwise, breezy weather is expected daily. Fire weather concerns are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.



Warmer weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Highs will drop back into a range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be cooler with highs only in the lower to the middle 60s. On Sunday, highs will be a tad milder in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. We’ll warm back into the lower to the middle 80s for daytime highs on Monday of next week.



Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will be milder and range from the lower to upper 50s. Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Friday morning will be cooler with lows back in the lower to the middle 40s. Colder mornings return over the weekend with lower to middle 30s forecast for both Saturday and Sunday Monday morning’s lows will be milder in the lower to the middle 40s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, April 18)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southwest of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, April 13)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 18:

Sunrise: 7:13 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:20 PM CDT

Normal High: 77°

Normal Low: 47°

Record High: 96° (1987)

Record Low: 29° (1953)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. An isolated storm is possible late in the afternoon over the far eastern Rolling Plains. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 15-20 mph.

Tonight: An isolated storm in the evening over the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, mostly clear, breezy and mild. Lows ranging from the lower to upper 50s. Southwest wind 15-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.



Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

