LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, April 25)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today & Tonight:

Our Tuesday will start out mostly cloudy, but clouds will begin to break by midday and into the afternoon briefly to allow some sunshine to return to the area. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin developing by late afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. It’ll be warmer day with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 80s (cooler to the east and warmer to the west). The wind will be out of the south around 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent later today.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for this evening and overnight across the area. Some storms may be strong to severe. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and mild with low temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent this evening and overnight.

There is a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening across the Rolling Plains. There is a “marginal” risk over portions of the South Plains. Large hail up to golf ball size is the primary threat. However, strong to damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado are possible.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Tuesday, April 25)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Wednesday:

Partly sunny conditions are forecast for Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. More scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are once again forecast. A few storms could be on the strong to severe, mainly across the Rolling Plains. It’ll be a tad cooler with highs rangin with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be north-northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.



There is a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening across portions across the Rolling Plains. A few storms could produce marginally strong/severe wind gusts and hail.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Wednesday, April 26)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday We’ll transition back to a dry weather pattern for the later part of the week. This trend will continue through the weekend and into early next week.



Tuesday will be warmer with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 80s (cooler to the east and warmer to the west). Daytime highs will drop back into a range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s on Wednesday. Another brief warming trend returns on Thursday with highs in the middle 70s. We’ll turn much cooler on Friday with highs dropping back into the lower to the middle 60s. We’ll climb back into the lower to the middle 70s for daytime highs on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be warmer with lows to middle 80s forecast.

Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will be mild and range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Thursday morning will be cooler low temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast morning lows for Friday. Saturday will be cooler with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Sunday’s morning lows will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Monday morning will be milder with middle to upper 40s forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, April 25)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, April 20) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 25:

Sunrise: 7:05 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:26 PM CDT

Normal High: 78°

Normal Low: 49°

Record High: 104° (2012)

Record Low: 35° (1918/1927/1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Warmer with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 80s (cooler to the east and warmer to the west). South wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe Lows ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. North-northwest wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.



Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser