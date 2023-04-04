LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, April 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

We have declared Tuesday as a “KLBK Weather Aware Day” due to the high wind threat, widespread blowing dust and extremely critical fire conditions across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The forecast will be mainly sunny, very windy with blowing dust throughout the day. High temperatures will vary from the middle 70s to the lower 80s across the South Plains. Highs will range from the middle to the upper 80s across the Rolling Plains The wind will be out of the west and southwest 30 to 50 mph. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are possible.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a High Wind Warning from 9:00 AM CDT to 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. Southwest wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph and blowing dust.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a High Wind Warning from 7:00 AM CDT/6:00 AM MST to 11:00 PM CDT/10:00 PM MDT Tuesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. West wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph and patchy blowing dust.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a High Wind Warning from 6:00 AM MDT to 9:00 PM MDT Tuesday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. West wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph and patchy blowing dust.

High Wind Warning

(Valid: Tuesday, April 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory from 11:00 AM CDT to 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. Blowing dust will reduce visibility to between one quarter of a mile to one mile.

Blowing Dust Advisory

(Valid: Tuesday, April 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning until 4:00 AM CDT Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. Extremely critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning until 11:00 PM CDT/10:00 PM MDT Tuesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. Extremely critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning from 10:00 AM MDT to 9:00 PM MDT Tuesday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. Extremely critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Tuesday, April 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Tuesday, April 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Tonight:

Patchy blowing dust and windy conditions will continue this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The wind will be westerly and northwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Colder weather returns with overnight lows ranging from the lower to the upper 30s. Sky conditions will be mostly clear.



Wednesday:

Breezy and cooler weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. High temperatures will drop back into the lower to the middle 60s. We’ll have a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny.



Extended Forecast:

Dry weather is expected across the South Plains the Rolling Plains for most of the extended forecast period. Forecast models hint at isolated rain chances on Friday and Saturday. However, there is not consensus in the forecast. For now, we’ll mention a very isolated rain chance.

High temperatures on Tuesday will vary from the middle 70s to the upper 80s (Cooler east and warmer west). Wednesday will be cooler with lower to middle 60s forecast. Daytime highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 60s. We’ll warm into the lower to the middle 70s on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be warmer with lower to middle 80s back in the forecast.

Wednesday morning will be colder with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 30s. Colder mornings are forecast for Thursday and Friday will lower to middle 30s expected. Lows Saturday morning will range from upper 30s to the middle 40s. Sunday morning will be milder in the middle to the upper 40s. Monday morning will be even milder with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, April 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, March 30) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 4:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:10 PM CDT

Normal High: 74°

Normal Low: 43°

Record High: 92° (1928)

Record Low: 18° (1920)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny and very windy with blowing dust. Variable high temperatures ranging from the middle 70s to the upper 80s. West to southwest wind 30-50 mph with gusts 55-75 mph.

Tonight: Patchy blowing dust in the evening, otherwise mostly clear. Windy and colder with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 30s. West to northwest wind 20-40 mph with gusts between 45-55 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to the middle 60s. Northwest wind 15-25 mph.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser