LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, May 16)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will climb back into the lower to the middle 80s. The wind will be light out of the west and northwest 5 to 10 mph. There is slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon across the northwestern South Plains. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Tonight:

An isolated shower or thunderstorms will remain possible this evening across mainly the northwestern South Plains. Some high-resolution forecast models try to bring this activity to near Lubbock before dissipating shortly after midnight. Partly cloudy conditions are otherwise forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 50s. The wind will switch back around to the south-southeast 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Wednesday:

Wednesday will be mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. It will become partly to mostly cloudy later in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. It’ll be a few degrees warmer with highs in the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The primary threat is some storms may produce strong to damaging wind gusts.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Wednesday, May 17)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening across the northwestern South Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday through Friday. Shower and thunderstorm chances are also forecast for Sunday and Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning across portions of the eastern and southeastern South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains. The primary threat is some storms may produce strong to damaging wind gusts.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Thursday, May 18)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Middle 80s are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be a bit cooler in the middle to the upper 70s. On Monday, it’ll warm back into the upper 70s to the lower 80s.



Morning lows Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Low temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be in the lower to the middle 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, May 16)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Severe stage and extreme drought conditions persist across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Thankfully, we’ve seen a pattern chance over the last few weeks and accumulating precipitation has returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, May 11) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 16:

Sunrise: 6:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:42 PM CDT

Normal High: 84°

Normal Low: 57°

Record High: 102° (1996)

Record Low: 37° (1945)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon, mainly across the northwestern South Plains. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly across the northwestern South Plains. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the middle to the upper 50s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening. Warm with highs in the middle 80s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser