LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

Today & Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and will linger into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and tonight across the area. Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions are expected. Lows tonight will be in lower to the middle 50s. The wind will remain southeasterly 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather over the South Plains and east/southeast New Mexico from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. The threats are wind gust up to 60 mph (isolated higher gusts) and hail up to 1.00″ in diameter (isolated larger size).

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

Wednesday:

Partly sunny conditions are forecast on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing once again in the afternoon and lingering into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday over portions of the area. Some storms could be strong to severe. There is another small chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Monday.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Middle 80s are forecast for Thursday. Friday and Saturday’s high temperatures will be warmer with middle 80s to lower 90s returning. Daytime highs on Sunday and Monday be in the middle to the upper 80s.



Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from lower to the middle 50s. Thursday and Friday morning’s lows will range from the middle to the upper 50s. Lower to middle 50s are forecast morning lows Saturday through Monday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Local Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 2:

Sunrise: 6:58 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Normal High: 80°

Normal Low: 51°

Record High: 100° (2020)

Record Low: 30° (1967)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the lower to the middle 50s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

