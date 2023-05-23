LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, May 22)

Today and Tonight:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast this morning through early afternoon across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It will become partly to mostly cloudy later into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin developing by mid-afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures today will range from the lower to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for through this evening. Some of this activity could linger past midnight. Some storms could be strong to severe. It’ll be mostly cloudy this evening, but it will become partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The far western and southwestern South Plains is under a marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk. The time frame is from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. The threats include wind gusts 60 to 70 mph and hail up to golf ball size. The tornado threat is low but is not zero. Brief locally heavy rainfall will produce some minor flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Monday, May 22)

Wednesday:

Partly sunny conditions are forecast throughout the day on Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop later in the late in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be cooler in the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of the South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains under a marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. The threats include wind gusts 60 to 70 mph and hail up to golf ball size. The tornado threat is low but is not zero. Brief locally heavy rainfall will produce some minor flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Wednesday, May 24)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast each day (Tuesday through Memorial Day on Monday) across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Most of the activity will occur in a time frame from late afternoon to early in the morning. Some storms could possibly be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the South Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Brief locally heavy rainfall will produce some minor flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Thursday, May 25)

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the lower to the upper 80s. Middle 70s to lower 80s are the forecast highs on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Friday will be in the middle to the upper 70s. Upper 70s to lower 80s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be warmer with daytime highs back in the middle 80s.



Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle to the lower 60s each morning Wednesday through Monday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, May 23)

Drought Update:

There were some minor drought improvements in some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, severe to extreme drought conditions remain in place for the majority of the area. Some areas of extreme drought moved back down to severe stage conditions thanks to recent rainfall over the last couple of weeks.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 23:

Sunrise: 6:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:47 PM CDT

Normal High: 87°

Normal Low: 59°

Record High: 105° (2000)

Record Low: 45° (1917)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly to mostly cloudy later in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the lower to the upper 80s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy in the evening and then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Cooler with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

