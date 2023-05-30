LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Tuesday, May 30)

Today:

Mainly sunny and warmer weather is forecast on this Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle to lower 90s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight:

Some of the high-resolution forecast models show a stray thunderstorm or two developing this evening, mainly across the western half South Plains. It’s possible this activity could make it to Lubbock. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation this evening is 20 percent.

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Wednesday across the South Plains nd the Rolling Plains. It will also turn breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast late in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Storms will form the the west and make their way eastward through the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the southeast 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the South Plains Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts, hail up to the size of golf balls and localized flooding from heavier rainfall. A tornado is possible over the northwest South Plains.

(Valid: Wednesday, May 31)

Extended Forecast:

Isolated evening thunderstorms are possible across the western half of the South Plains on Tuesday. Scattered shower and thunderstorms chances return late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast daily Thursday through Monday of next week. Some storms could be strong to severe.



The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the South Plains and the far eastern Rolling Plains from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts, hail up to the size of golf balls and localized flooding from heavier rainfall.

(Valid: Thursday, June 1)

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the middle 80s to the lower 90s. On Wednesday, middle to upper 80s are the forecast highs. High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Middle 70s to lower 80s are the forecast highs on Friday through Monday of next week.

Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s each morning Wednesday through Monday.

(Valid: Tuesday, May 30)

Drought Update:

We continue to see some improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks to our recent rainfall events. The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe to extreme drought conditions across area. However, the extreme drought areas are shrinking in coverage.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 30:

Sunrise: 6:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:51 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 106° (2018)

Record Low: 45° (1947/1983)

Today: Mainly sunny and warmer. A few clouds may develop later in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening across the western half of the South Plains. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-20. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and turning breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening. Some could be strong to severe. Highs in the middle to the upper 80s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



