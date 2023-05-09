LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, May 9)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today & Tonight:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 15 to 20 mph. Occasional gusts up to 25 mph are possible. The chance for precipitation is 20-30 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has the Rolling Plains and portions of the South Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. The threats include damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph (isolated higher) and large hail up to quarter size (isolated larger).

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Tuesday, May 9)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and will continue into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will drop back into the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has the South Plains and a small portion of the western Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. The threats include damaging wind gusts and large hail. Some minor flooding is possible with heavier rainfall.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Wednesday, May 10)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening. Otherwise, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast from late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorm chance return for late Friday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday and Sunday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will linger into Monday morning.



High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to the middle 90s. On Wednesday, daytime highs will drop back into the middle 80s. Middle to upper 80s are the forecast highs for Thursday. We’ll warm back into the upper 80s and the lower 90s on Friday The weekend and Monday will be cooler with high ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.



Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Lower to middle 50s are the forecast morning lows from Friday through Monday each morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, May 9)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Local Drought Update:

Severe stage drought conditions have increased across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is now being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Otherwise, some areas are still classified in severe stage drought.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, May 4) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 9:

Sunrise: 6:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:36 PM CDT

Normal High: 82°

Normal Low: 54°

Record High: 99° (2022)

Record Low: 38° (1961)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 90s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 15-20 mph. Occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-30 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered showers and developing in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser