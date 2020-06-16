KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update (6/16/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

We’re finally seeing some slight changes in our weather pattern across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. The high pressure area is still in control of our weather, but it is starting to weaken a bit. Models show moisture returning to the area today. In fact, a couple of model runs have been showing a few very isolated showers this afternoon and early in the evening, mainly over the Rolling Plains.

We’ll be mostly sunny today, but we may see a few more clouds later in the day. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be breezy at times, with a south-southeast wind 10-20 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Models show the area of high pressure that has been dominating our weather shift eastward and weakening. This will allow some moisture to work back into the western and northwestern Texas over the next several days. Combined with daytime heating, we’ll have a slight chance for thunderstorms Wednesday through Saturday in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll go back into a dry pattern by Father’s Day on Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures will hold near or slightly above average over the extended forecast period.

Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s on Wednesday and middle 90s on Thursday. We’ll cool back into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday and Saturday before we climb back into the middle 90s by the Sunday and Monday.

Overnight lows will hold in the middle 60s.



Summer Solstice:

The summer solstice will occur on Saturday, June 20, at 4:43 PM CDT.

Drought Update:

Severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across most of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains. The good news is we have some isolated rain chances back in the forecast over the next several days.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 16:

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 9:00 p.m.

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 108° (2011/1924)

Record Low: 49° (1989/1917)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We may see a few more clouds by the later afternoon. South-southeast wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the middle 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny then become partly cloudy by the afternoon. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the lower 90s. South wind 10-20 mph.

