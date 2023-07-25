LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Mostly sunny and hot weather will continue on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s across the area. It’ll be breezy at times with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 6:54 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. It’ll be breezy with a south wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:53 PM CDT

Wednesday:

The hot weather trend will continue on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures once again will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:55 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:52 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Hot weather continues across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Thursday. It’ll be slightly cooler area wide Friday through Sunday. We’ll gradually start to warm back up a bit early next week.



High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle 90s to the low 100s. Middle to upper 90s are forecast for Friday through Monday.



Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Wednesday morning. Morning lows Thursday through Saturday mornings will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Middle 60s to the lower 70s are forecast for morning lows on Sunday and Monday.

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 20. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, July 25:

Sunrise: 6:54 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:53 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 104° (1940)

Record Low: 59° (1916/1956)

