Today:

Welcome to August! More hot weather is on tap for this Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the area today. However, there is a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon along the Texas/New Mexico state line. High temperatures on this Tuesday will be in the upper 90s and the triple-digits. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 6:59 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There is a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm this evening along the Texas/New Mexico state line. Otherwise, partly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:47 PM CDT

Wednesday:

Another hot and breezy day is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to the triple-digits under a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:00 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:47 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm along the Texas and New Mexico state in the evening hours on Tuesday and Thursday. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening. Above-average high temperatures will continue through the weekend. We’ll drop to slightly below to near average temperatures early next week.



High temperatures Tuesday through Saturday will range from the upper 90s to the triple-digits. On Sunday, high temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the very low 100s. It’ll turn cooler on Monday with highs dropping back into a range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s.

Morning low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s Wednesday and Friday. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast lows on Saturday morning. Sunday morning lows will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Low temperatures on Monday morning will range from the middle 60s to the very low 70s.

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 27. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category for several weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, July 27)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 1:

Sunrise: 6:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:47 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 106° (1966)

Record Low: 55° (1925)

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. Highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. South wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm along and near the Texas/New Mexico state line in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy in the evening and overnight. Lows ranging from the lower to the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and continued hot with highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. South wind 15-20 mph.

