LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, August 15)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm this morning mainly across the southwestern and southern portions of the area. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on this Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ll start warming back up today with daytime highs in the upper 80s and the lower 90s. However, these temperatures are still slightly below normal for mid-August. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation this morning is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:09 PM CDT.

Tonight:

Quiet weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and tonight. Sky conditions will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be a little milder and range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the south 5-10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:34 PM CDT.

Wednesday:

Hotter weather returns to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm in some areas late in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper end of the middle 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunrise is at 7:10 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:33 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm Tuesday morning in some areas. There is a also a very slight chance for a late afternoon and evening thunderstorm in some areas Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures will start warming back up on Tuesday with upper 80s and the lower 90s forecast. Hotter weather returns on Wednesday with highs ranging from the upper end of the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Thursday will be even hotter with highs between 100 and 105. Upper 90s and lower 100s are the forecast highs on Friday. Saturday through Monday’s high temperatures will range from the upper end of the middle 90s to the lower 100s.



Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Thursday through Saturday. Sunday and Monday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper end of the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, August 15)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 10. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions have returned for portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains were classified as “drought-free” over the last month. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 10) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 15:

Sunrise: 7:09 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:34 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 103° (19820)

Record Low: 56° (1920)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: A very slight chance for a thunderstorm in the morning for some areas. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s and the lower 90s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation this morning is 10 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear and milder. Lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and warmer. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon in some areas. Highs ranging from the upper end of the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation this morning is 10 percent.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser