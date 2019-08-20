KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update (8/19/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Daytime highs today will be a few degrees cooler, but it will still be on the hot side. Highs will be in the upper 90s on the Caprock. Low 100s can be expected once again across the Rolling Plains. High-resolution forecast models continue to show a small chance for isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. It will be mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy conditions can be expected this evening, but it will become mostly clear overnight



Extended Forecast:

Forecast models this morning are showing a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The time frame would be from late in the afternoon, throughout the evening and into the early morning hours. The forecast looks dry by the end of the weekend and early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s on Tuesday. We’ll drop back into the middle 90s on Wednesday, Lower to middle 90s can be expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will start to warm back toward the upper 90s by Sunday and Monday.



Overnight lows will hold in the middle 70s Tuesday morning. Lows drop back into the upper 60s lower 70s for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions continue to increase across our region. Nearly all of the Rolling Plains and eastern South Plains, as well as portions of the central South Plains are now in moderate to severe stage drought conditions. Portions of the northwestern, western and west-central South Plains remain drought-free for now.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 20:

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 8:28 p.m.

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 103° (1943)

Record Low: 54° (2015)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy later in the day. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. South 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Slight chance for a thunderstorm in the evening. Mostly clear with lows in the middle 70s. South wind 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy later in the day. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s. Southwest 10-15 mph.



