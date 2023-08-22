LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, August 22)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon for some areas. Daytime highs will range from the middle 90s to the low 100s. It’ll be breezy at times with an east wind 10 to 20 mph. There could be some occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:14 AM CDT.



Tonight:

There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two this evening in some areas. Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range between the middle 60s and the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:26 PM CDT.

Wednesday:

We’ll start the day with scattered clouds on Wednesday, but mostly sunny conditions are forecast later in the morning and in the afternoon. We’ll watch for a very isolated thunderstorm chance later in the afternoon and into the early evening across the far southwestern counties. Otherwise, we’ll get a break from the heat on Wednesday with daytime highs dropping back into the lower to the middle 90s for most areas. There may still be a few spots in the Rolling Plains that may climb into the upper 90s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south-southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:15 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:24 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two Tuesday afternoon and evening. There could be an isolated thunderstorm late Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday evening across the far southwestern counties. Otherwise, there is another slight chance for a thunderstorm or two on Saturday and Sunday. A few thunderstorms are forecast on Monday of next week.



High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 90s. A few spots off the Caprock could still warm into the upper 90s. Middle 90s to lower 100s are the forecast highs Thursday through Saturday. We’ll drop into the middle and the upper 90s on Sunday. Cooler weather returns on Monday with lower to middle 90s forecast.



Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s Wednesday through Monday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, August 21)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the past week, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 17. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are in place across portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 17) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 22:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:26 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 100° (1999)

Record Low: 58° (1967)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy at times. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon for some areas. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. East wind 10-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: A very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two in the evening for some areas. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. There is a very slight chance for a late afternoon thunderstorm across across the far southwestern counties. Highs ranging from the lower to the middle 90s. A few spots off the Caprock could still warm into the upper 90s. South wind wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser