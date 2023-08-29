LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

After some morning overcast in spots, mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two later in the afternoon for some areas. Highs temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the northeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:19 AM CDT.

Tonight:

An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the evening for some areas. Partly cloudy conditions are forecast in the evening with mostly clear conditions returning overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 60s across the South Plains. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s across the Rolling Plains. The wind will be out of the north-northeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:17 PM CDT.

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny conditions and warmer weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. Highs temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the north-northeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:20 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:16 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening for some areas. Otherwise, dry and hotter weather will return by midweek and continue through early next week.

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Hotter weather returns on Thursday with highs in the middle to the upper 90s. The hot weather continues Friday through Monday (Labor Day) of next week with daytime highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s.

Low temperatures Wednesday through Friday mornings will range from the lower 60s to the middle 60s. Middle 60s to lower 70s are the forecast morning lows Saturday through Monday (Labor Day).

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 24. Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions are now in place across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought continues continue to be reported over the far southwestern South Plains in portions of Gaines County and small sliver of Yoakum County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 24) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 29:

Sunrise: 7:19 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:17 PM CDT

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 99° (1943/1990/1991)

Record Low: 51° (1917)

