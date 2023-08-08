LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT for Borden and Scurry County. High temperatures of at least 105° or slightly hotter are forecast.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Tuesday, August 8)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, August 8)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and hotter weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon in some areas. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:04 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this evening and tonight in some areas. Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions are forecast across the area. Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 8:41 PM CDT.

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny and more hot weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. Some areas will be even hotter and will be flirting with record highs. The record high for Lubbock on Wednesday is 103° from 2011. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the triple digits. It’ll be breezy at times with a west wind 10 to 20 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:05 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:40 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is slight chance for thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. There is another slight chance for thunderstorms from late afternoon through late evening/early morning Thursday through Saturday.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Daytime highs on Thursday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Friday’s highs will range between 100 and 105. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Middle 90s to lower 100s are the forecast highs on Sunday and Monday.

Wednesday and Thursday’s morning lows will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Morning lows on Friday and Saturday will range from the lower to the upper 70s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday and Monday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, August 8)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There were no changes noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 3. Roughly the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category for over a month. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 3) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 8:

Sunrise: 7:04 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:41 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (2003)

Record Low: 58° (1989/1990)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and hotter. A slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and continued hot. Highs in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. West wind 10-20 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser