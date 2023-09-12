LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. Mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions and much cooler weather is also forecast. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:28 AM CDT.



Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for this evening and tonight. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy to cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:58 PM CDT.

Wednesday:

More scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast on Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy to cloudy and slightly warmer. High temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunrise is at 7:29 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:57 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A welcome shift in the weather pattern has brought cooler temperatures and much needed rain chances to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Below average temperatures are forecast through the weekend. There is also scattered shower and thunderstorm chances daily through Saturday.

Tuesday will be much cooler with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will slightly warmer with lower to middle 70s forecast. It’ll be slightly warmer on Thursday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Middle 70s to lower 80s are the forecast high temperatures Friday and Saturday Sunday. We’ll start warming back up on Sunday and Monday highs back in the lower to the middle 80s.

Low temperature will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s Wednesday through Friday mornings. Middle 50s to lower 60s are the forecast morning lows Saturday through Monday mornings.

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 7.

Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area is classified in severe stage (D2) and moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update. Lubbock is well over four inches below normal on rainfall for the year.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 12:

Sunrise: 7:28 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:58 PM CDT

Normal High: 86°

Normal Low: 61°

Record High: 100° (1930)

Record Low: 44° (1959)

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy to cloudy and much cooler. High temperatures ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. East-northeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy to cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy to cloudy and slightly warmer. High temperatures ranging from the lower to the middle 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

