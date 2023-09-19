LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, September 19)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today & Tonight:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast this morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy later this afternoon. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon across the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. It’ll be breezy at times with a west-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:33 AM CDT.



There is a slight chance for thunderstorms early in the evening across the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the upper 60s. The wind will be out of the southwest 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:48 PM CDT.

Update: The Storm Prediction Center portions of the Rolling Plains in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather late Tuesday afternoon – early Wednesday evening. The primary threats are a thunderstorm or two could produce 60-70 wind gusts and up to quarter size (1.00″) hail.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Late Tuesday Afternoon – Early Tuesday Evening, September 19)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Wednesday:

Mostly Sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. It’ll be degree or two cooler in spots, but it will remain warm for September 20th. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the northwest 5-15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:34 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:47 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening on Tuesday across the Rolling Plains. A few thunderstorms are possible in the morning, late afternoon and evening on Thursday for some areas. A stray thunderstorm is possible in some areas late Friday afternoon and evening. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are also forecast for some areas on Monday.

Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Middle 80s the lower 90s are the forecast highs on Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s high temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 80s. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to the middle 80s.



Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the upper 60s. Thursday’s low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Lower to upper 60s are the forecast morning lows Friday and Saturday mornings. Sunday and Monday morning’s lows temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, September 18)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 14.

Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area remains classified in severe stage (D2) and moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, September 14) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 19:

Sunrise: 7:33 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:48 PM CDT

Normal High: 84°

Normal Low: 59°

Record High: 105° (1930)

Record Low: 42° (1991)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hotter and breezy at times. A slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon across the Rolling Plains. High temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. West-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the early evening across the Rolling Plains. Mostly clear with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser